Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman and visiting Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi discussed on Monday several topics on Islamic and Arab levels, and the Middle East (ME) region developments.

This was announced during the reception of Prince Mohammad bin Salman of President Al-Sisi at Peace Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Both sides also dealt with efforts exerted for the files of the region security and stability, it added.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed deep-rooted and historic relations between the two sisterly countries and means of developing them in different fields, it noted.

Earlier in the day, Al-Sisi arrived in Jeddah where he was received by Prince Mohammad bin Salman, also Prime Minister, at King Abdulziz International Airport.

Prince Mohammad bin Salman welcomed President Al-Sisi who expressed appreciation to him for warm reception and hospitality, according to the agency.

Egypt's presidency announced earlier today that President Al-Sisi would visit Saudi Arabia as part of boosting bilateral ties and consultation regarding regional and international issues.

