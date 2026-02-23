Doha, Qatar: A panel of experts discussed the legal and ethical implications arising from harm caused to patients by the use of AI in healthcare in the latest installment of Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar’s (WCM-Q) Intersection of Law & Medicine series.

Expert speakers at the day-long symposium explored the law, policies, and ethical considerations surrounding the use of AI in healthcare, with particular reference to where liability lies when AI causes harm to patients.

“AI is already being used in patient care and it is clear the technology can provide many benefits to patients,” said vice dean for academic and curricular affairs, and professor of clinical medicine at WCM–Q, Dr. Thurayya Arayssi.

“But when things go wrong and AI causes harm to patients, it is important to know who is liable. Is it the doctor, the hospital, the developer of the AI, a combination of all three, or someone else? This event sought to provide participants with a practical understanding of the laws, policies and questions to consider, in order to protect patients, reduce risk and support safe innovation.”

Exert speakers at the event included Dr. Arayssi; Dr. Barry Solaiman, affiliate at Harvard Medical School Centre for Bioethics, and adjunct assistant professor of medical ethics in clinical medicine at WCM-Q; Dr. Paul Cambell, chief regulatory officer at HealthAI; Professor Sara Gerke, associate professor of law at the University of Illinois College of Law; and Dr. Mohammed Ghaly, professor of Islam and biomedical ethics at Hamad Bin Khalifa University.

Topics covered by the speakers included the governance of AI in healthcare and the role of liability in both local and global contexts, liability and AI from the perspective of Islamic bioethics, liability for doctors using AI in healthcare and best practices for safe use of AI, regulations, and liability for developers of AI-based medical devices. The event concluded with a panel discussion among all four expert speakers on the development of AI liability regulations in Qatar to allow for safe innovation and protection of patients against AI harms.

The series is delivered by WCM-Q’s Division of Continuing Professional Development and is aimed at physicians, dentists, nurses, pharmacists, allied health practitioners, students, researchers, educators and administrators. The event was accredited locally by the Ministry of Public Health’s Department of Healthcare Professions – Accreditation Section and internationally by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME).

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

