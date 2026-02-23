The Sharjah Department of Human Resources (SDHR) has announced that the Eid Al-Fitr holiday for departments, authorities, and institutions of the Sharjah Government will be observed from Thursday, 19th March 2026, until Sunday, 22 March 2026.

Official working hours will resume on Monday, 23rd March 2026. This excludes employees operating under a shift system.

On this occasion, the Department extended congratulations and best wishes to the leadership and people of the UAE, as well as to the Arab and Islamic nations, praying to Almighty God to return the occasion to all with goodness, prosperity, and blessings.