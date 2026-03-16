MUSCAT: Oman concluded its participation at MIPIM 2026 in Cannes by signing 17 international investment and development agreements worth over RO 762 million, signalling strong global confidence in the Sultanate’s urban development initiatives.

The agreements, facilitated by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MoHUP) and various partners at the Omani pavilion, highlight Oman’s rising profile on the international real estate map.

Among the key deals was a memorandum of understanding with Türkiye’s Artas Holding for the Al Khuwair Downtown project, with investments exceeding RO 150 million.

Another agreement with OGCC Global targets strategic collaboration for the same development, aimed at transforming the area into a modern urban and economic hub in Muscat.

In Sultan Haitham City, Oman signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Retal Development to develop neighbourhoods 3, 15, and 17, covering more than 1.39 million square metres with a combined investment exceeding RO 320 million.

Jamal bin Nasser al Hadi, Media Adviser to the Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, said the agreements reflect growing international interest in Oman’s urban projects. He noted that the Future Cities Programme provides a clear vision and platform for strategic partnerships, enhancing investor confidence and promoting sustainable urban growth.

The agreements were facilitated by MoHUP at MIPIM 2026 in Cannes

Meanwhile, the Al Thuraya City project will see Vogue Homes Portugal invest over RO 25 million, while a high-end residential development led by Avant Garde Properties, F&M International, Metrogramma, and The One Atelier will bring in RO 50 million for premium urban living spaces.

Agricultural sustainability was also addressed, with GOC investing in one million olive trees in Dhofar under a usufruct system, valued at RO 15 million. The Ministry further signed agreements for smart urban planning initiatives, including advanced 3D digital modelling to improve project design and implementation, with investments exceeding RO 408,000.

Healthcare development agreements included a partnership between Al Daham Real Estate and Kubba for hospital and stem-cell treatment facilities (RO 11.5 million), and a collaboration between Al Abrar Real Estate Group and Vienna Hospital & University to operate Ibn Al Haitham Hospital in Sultan Haitham City, with investments over RO 40 million.

Several agreements also focused on architectural consultancy and design collaborations, involving global firms such as Chapman Taylor Architects, 3DTouch Studio, HAWK & IMPACT Communication, and Atelier Entropic SL, as well as partnerships with luxury brands including Pagani, Armani, and Elie Saab for branded residential projects.

Oman’s Greater Structure Plan and Al Khuwair Downtown masterplan were also welcomed into the Global Business Districts Innovation Club, becoming the first Middle Eastern members of the network.

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