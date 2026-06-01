Construction is due to begin soon on the Dubai-based school operator GEMS’ first school in Zanzibar, East Africa.

The school, which is expected to open in 2028, is being developed by GEMS School Management (GSM), the advisory and operations arm of GEMS Education, and Infinity Developments, a Dubai-based real estate developer in East Africa.

The flagship school expects to serve 1,100 students at full capacity, making it one of the largest international schools in the region.

GSM and Infinity Developments announced their collaboration in October 2025.

The Zanzibar school will be located within Infinity Hills, a mixed-use community adjacent to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Stone Town.

GSM also supports Infinity’s architectural concepts and school design, while working alongside local authorities to secure regulatory approvals.

GSM and Infinity Developments are also planning to explore additional countries, including Rwanda, Malawi, and Mainland Tanzania, for the launch of new schools, the statement said.

Infinity Developments, a subsidiary of Infinity Group, has launched over $600 million worth of projects in Zanzibar and Tanzania.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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