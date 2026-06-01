Kuwait’s Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) is expected to award the tender for supervision and project management consultancy services for public buildings and infrastructure works at South Sabah Al-Ahmad City project in the third quarter, a source aware of the details said.

The tender was issued on 10 May 2026, with bid submissions scheduled for 21 June 2026.

“The contract is expected to be awarded in September 2026, with completion targeted for the fourth quarter of 2028,” the source told Zawya Projects

The contract scope covers supervision and project management services for construction of public buildings, infrastructure works and associated components for district centres within the N6 and N2 districts of the residential city.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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