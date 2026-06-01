Oman’s Ministry of Heritage and Tourism has signed two usufruct agreements to establish a 4-star resort in the Wilayat of Al Hamra in A’Dakhiliyah Governorate and a 5-star hotel in the Wilayat of Mirbat in Dhofar Governorate, with an investment cost exceeding RO 12 million ($31 million).

The agreements were signed on behalf of the ministry by Sayyid Ibrahim Al Busaidi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism, while representatives of the concerned companies signed on their behalf, reported Oman News Agency.

The signing of these usufruct contracts comes within the framework of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism's efforts to promote investment in the tourism sector in Oman, and to keep pace with economic developments aimed at diversifying sources of income.

The projects will also contribute to serving local communities by creating job opportunities, in addition to meeting the tourism sector's requirements for hotel rooms and tourist facilities.

Amira Al Lawati, Director General of the Directorate General of Tourism Development at the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, stated that the signing of these usufruct contracts is an extension of the investment program for the tourism sector across all governorates of Oman.

This aims to realise the economic and social impacts of new projects, alongside their contribution to serving local communities by providing job opportunities and enhancing local content, while increasing the supply of hotel rooms and facilities to match the targets of the comprehensive tourism development plan.

She explained that establishing a 4-star resort in the Wilayat of Al Hamra and a 5-star hotel in the Wilayat of Mirbat aligns with the directives of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism to strengthen the role of the tourism sector and support the national economy.

This will help stimulate tourism movement and encourage investments in the sector by developing the investment landscape and capitalising on the strategic locations of both wilayats.

She pointed out that the two projects will offer diverse tourism experiences and choices for guests, including introducing the natural and tourist potentials with which Al Hamra and Mirbat abound, as well as the unique activities and adventures they feature, such as mountain trails, valleys, and mountain roads.

The project of establishing a four-star tourist resort in the Wilayat of Al Hamra, Al Dakhiliyah Governorate spans an estimated area of 25,000 square meters, with an investment cost of approximately RO 9,873,216.

The project aims to develop an integrated tourist destination that attracts tourists from inside and outside t of Oman, providing an experience that combines adventure and relaxation while promoting environmental sustainability practices.

Meanwhile, the project to establish a five-star tourist hotel in the Wilayat of Mirbat, Dhofar Governorate spans an estimated area of 55,000 square meters with an investment cost reaching RO 3 million.

The project includes 121 hotel rooms, a main restaurant, cafes, an events and conferences hall, multiple sports courts, swimming pools, and other amenities.

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