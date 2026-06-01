The Rixos Baghdad Hotel and Residences project, located in central Baghdad near the Green Zone, has reached a new milestone surpassing 60 percent completion of the total construction work, according to its owners.

Work is progressing smoothly despite regional tensions and the project is expected to be handed over by the contractor in the first quarter of 2027, according to a statement by Qatar’s Estithmar Real Estate Iraq, the project’s developer and a subsidiary of Qatar’s Estithmar Holding.

The project will be operated by Accor, one of the world's largest hospitality networks, which manages more than 5,600 hotels across various global markets.

Rixos Baghdad is part of a $7-billion contract signed by Qatar’s Estithmar Holding and Iraq’s National Investment Commission (NIC) in 2023 for the construction of hotels and apartments as well as residential cities and other facilities.

Rixos Baghdad Hotel and Residences will comprise 314 hotel rooms (including 18 deluxe suites and 24 presidential suites), 174 two to three bedroom apartments, and 9 luxurious villas, according to Estithmar Holding’s 2025 Annual Report.

(Reporting by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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