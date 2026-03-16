Muscat : IndiGo will continue operating flights to Muscat even as the airline suspends services to several other Middle East destinations and adjusts its regional network amid the evolving situation in the region.

The airline said it will operate 28 weekly flights between India and Muscat, maintaining daily connections from Mumbai and Kochi during the period from March 16 to March 28.

Overall, IndiGo will operate 252 weekly flights to and from the Middle East during this period while adjusting its schedule due to geopolitical risks, airspace restrictions, airport constraints and rising fuel and insurance costs.

As part of the changes, services to Doha, Kuwait, Bahrain, Dammam, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah will remain suspended until March 28.

Despite the suspensions, IndiGo will continue to operate flights to key regional destinations including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Muscat, Medina, Riyadh and Jeddah, linking them with several Indian cities.

The airline said it will continue monitoring the situation and may operate additional ad-hoc flights for stranded passengers if required.

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