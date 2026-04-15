Muscat – Oman Airports is pressing ahead with the development of Muscat Airport City amid a broader strategy to strengthen the aviation sector’s contribution to the national economy, according to Saud Al Hubaishi, Chief Operating Officer at Oman Airports.

In an interview with Oman TV, Al Hubaishi said the Muscat Airport City project is structured around three key gateways – the Business Gateway, the Logistics Gateway and the Hospitality Gateway – forming the core of a wider integrated airport ecosystem.

He explained that the Airport City concept is designed to transform the airport from a traditional transport hub into a multi-purpose economic destination. Similar airport city concepts are being developed in Salalah and Suhar, creating a network of aviation-linked commercial zones across the sultanate.

According to Al Hubaishi, Oman Airports has already signed more than 10 investment agreements within the Muscat Airport City project. Seven of these projects have entered the implementation phase, while three others are currently progressing through development stages.

“The total value of these investments exceeds RO100mn, reflecting growing investor confidence in the Airport City model and its long-term potential,” he said.

Al Hubaishi noted that the development of Muscat Airport City is part of a broader effort to diversify Oman Airports’ revenue streams and reduce reliance on traditional airport income such as passenger fees and aircraft services.

“Our focus is to create sustainable commercial revenues through integrated airport developments, logistics activities, business services and hospitality projects that complement aviation operations,” he said.

At the same time, Oman Airports is working closely with the national carriers Oman Air and SalamAir to expand the country’s air connectivity. Al Habsi said coordination with the airlines includes launching new routes and increasing services to additional destinations and airports.

He added that Oman Airports is also collaborating with strategic partners to identify and attract new aviation markets that can support tourism growth and economic activity.

Al Hubaishi revealed that by the end of 2025 Oman Airports and its subsidiaries had completed a comprehensive reformulation of their corporate strategy, introducing a new vision aligned with the sultanate’s long-term economic diversification goals.

A key element of the updated strategy is increasing direct international flights to Oman, which he said delivers stronger economic returns compared to the previous focus on transit passenger traffic.

“The strategy prioritises strengthening direct connectivity to Oman as it generates greater value for tourism, trade and the wider economy,” he explained.

Al Hubaishi said the roadmap also focuses on developing human capital within the aviation sector, improving operational processes across airports, and expanding commercial revenues through new investments and market opportunities.

“These pillars will help Oman Airports enhance operational efficiency, attract international partners and position the sultanate as a growing aviation and logistics hub in the region,” he said.