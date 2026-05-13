Muscat: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning signed 182 usufruct contracts on Tuesday with an investment value exceeding RO 37.8 million during the Oman Real Estate, Design, & Build Exhibition and Conference 2026.

This was conducted in cooperation with the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, and the SMEs Development Authority “Riyada” across several developmental and vital sectors. This reflects the growing investment momentum in the Sultanate of Oman, enhances the efficiency of government land investment, and supports projects with economic and social impact across various governorates.

The signed contracts included three usufruct contracts for government use in the “Athar” endowment health sector, covering a total area of 10,850 square metres with an investment value of OMR5.2 million in government and service sites designated for the health sector and support services in Muscat Governorate.

Within the framework of supporting small and medium enterprises, 22 usufruct contracts were signed for industrial and light industrial use, covering a total area of 11,353 square metres with an investment value of OMR899,000 in industrial and craft activity zones designated for SMEs in North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah, Al Dakhiliyah, Al Wusta, and Al Dhahirah governorates.

The projects encompass various industrial and craft activities, including blacksmithing and carpentry workshops, vehicle maintenance, electric bicycle assembly, building materials manufacturing, and craft product industries, in addition to recycling projects and industrial support services, thereby contributing to entrepreneurship, stimulating innovation, and diversifying local economic activities.

Furthermore, 70 usufruct contracts were signed for agricultural, fishery, and food production use, covering a total area exceeding 1,719 acres with an investment value of more than OMR14.2 million in various governorates.

The projects vary between traditional and modern agriculture, fish farming, dairy and meat production, and the cultivation of crops, vegetables, fruits, and medicinal and aromatic herbs. They also include livestock breeding, fodder production, and the processing of agricultural and food products, alongside projects utilising modern technologies and greenhouses, which enhances food security and agricultural sustainability in the Sultanate of Oman.

Regarding usufruct auctions, 71 contracts were signed for industrial, commercial, and residential-commercial uses, covering a total area of 89,276 square metres with an investment value of OMR285,600 in various investment sites within the lands offered for usufruct in several wilayats.

These contracts include multi-use investment opportunities covering commercial, industrial, and service activities, as well as projects related to markets, logistics, retail stores, and service centres, enhancing the economic utilisation of government lands and increasing investment efficiency.

Other contracts included 16 multi-use investment agreements covering the industrial, educational, agricultural, and service sectors, with a total area exceeding 624 square metres and an investment value exceeding OMR17.3 million in various investment locations across several governorates and wilayats. These contracts cover diverse strategic projects, including food and industrial production factories, private schools, and service centres, as well as specialized agricultural and production projects such as the cultivation of grapes, garlic, palm trees, and medicinal herbs. This reflects the diversity of investment opportunities and the broad scope of economic and service development in the Sultanate of Oman, enhancing the private sector’s contribution to growth and sustainable development.

Additionally, 18 infrastructure execution agreements were signed for the “Sorouh” integrated residential neighbourhood projects between developers and service providers to enhance the readiness of these neighbourhoods and accelerate the pace of urban development. The agreements covered the neighborhoods of “Hay Al Fallah,” “Hay Al Salam,” “Hay Al Multaqa,” “Hay Al Mazun,” “Nasma Al Zain,” and “Hisn Al Zain,” contributing to the development of integrated and sustainable urban communities centered on quality of life and providing a modern, balanced residential environment.

The agreements were signed with Nama Water and Wastewater Services, Nama Electricity Distribution Company, and Oman Broadband Company, with the aim of implementing and providing infrastructure services related to water, wastewater, and electricity networks, as well as telecommunications and internet services.

This enhances service integration in the projects and raises the efficiency of the infrastructure supporting urban growth. These agreements are part of ongoing efforts to strengthen partnership and integration between government entities, infrastructure institutions, and real estate developers to accelerate the implementation of housing projects, increase their operational readiness, and achieve sustainable urban development goals across the Sultanate of Oman.

The expo continues its proceedings at Oman Convention and Exhibition Center, presenting several specialized themes and sessions exploring the future of the real estate and urban sector in the Sultanate of Oman. Discussions address key shifts related to urban planning, modern real estate technologies, the future of cities, quality of life, urban sustainability, city management in the face of climatic phenomena, and shaping the future of cities in the Sultanate of Oman.

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