MUSCAT - The Al Sharqiyah South Governorate is witnessing rapid economic and developmental growth through the implementation of 27 new development projects with a total cost exceeding RO 39 million. These projects and initiatives encompass high-quality initiatives in the tourism, economic and service sectors, in addition to infrastructure projects, aligning with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

This developmental momentum relies heavily on strategic partnerships with the private sector, which contribute approximately 80% of the total investments in the planned projects.

At a media briefing, Dr Yahya bin Badr al Maawali, Governor of Al Sharqiyah South, affirmed that these agreements represent a significant advancement in effective institutional partnerships and a strategic step towards maximising developmental impact through initiatives based on clear priorities and genuine needs of the local community. He noted that the diversity of projects reflects a comprehensive development vision that combines economic efficiency with a social dimension.

Hilal bin Hamad al Busaidy, Director General of Administrative and Financial Affairs in Al Sharqiyah South Governorate, added that the Governorate's 2026 plan aligns with national priorities and Oman Vision 2040.

The projects and initiatives implemented during the period 2023–2025 included the development of internal roads, the digitisation of services and the implementation of several community initiatives and development projects in partnership with the private sector. Statistics indicate that the number of projects funded by private sector companies reached 42 by the end of 2025, with a total cost of RO 91.6 million and total expenditures of RO 30.1 million.

The implemented projects included several vital developments, most notably the Sur Public Park, the waterfront promenade in the Al Barr area, the multi-purpose centre in Masirah and the Qahwan Trail project in Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan, in addition to the development of the Al Rasagh Trail and the establishment of the Youth Cultural Centre in Sur.

As part of strengthening institutional partnerships, the governorate signed a strategic agreement exceeding RO 200,000 with the Oman India Fertiliser Company to support and develop essential services in the governorate. The agreement includes the implementation of development projects serving the fisheries sector and infrastructure, most notably the establishment of fishermen's equipment storage facilities in the Wilayat of Sur and the development and rehabilitation of mountain roads. It also includes support for a training programme to preserve traditional shipbuilding and empower Omani youth to acquire craft skills related to maritime heritage.

Furthermore, with support from the Oman LNG Development Foundation, the governorate signed a package of development and service agreements with a total funding of RO 391,000, in addition to a separate agreement to implement the “Qahwan Trail” project in the Wilayat of Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan with funding of RO 2 million.

The “Qahwan Trail” project represents a significant addition to the governorate’s development landscape, through the development of an integrated tourism and entertainment destination that will contribute to stimulating economic activity, attracting visitors; and creating direct and indirect job opportunities, as well as supporting small and medium enterprises and maximising local added value in the tourism sector.

In the infrastructure sector, the project to rehabilitate and pave mountain roads aims to enhance geographical connectivity between population centres, improve access to services and raise traffic safety levels, in addition to supporting economic and tourism activities in mountainous areas, thus promoting balanced spatial development.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

