Doha, Qatar: In the first quarter of 2026, Qatar’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 110.65 points, reflecting a decline of 0.50% compared with the previous quarter (Q4 2025), while rising by 2.98% year-on-year relative to the same quarter in 2025.

The index, which measures inflation, comprises 12 main groups covering 737 goods and services. It is calculated based on the 2018 base year, using data derived from the 2017-2018 Household Income and Expenditure Survey.

Data released by the National Planning Council attributed the quarterly decline-when comparing the main components of the Consumer Price Index for Q1 2026 with Q4 2025-to decreases in the “recreation and culture” group by 8.29% and the “restaurants and hotels” group by 0.53%. In contrast, several categories recorded increases, including “miscellaneous goods and services” by 3.35%, “food and beverages” by 2.06%, “clothing and footwear” by 1.28%, “transport” by 0.75%, “communications” by 0.42%, “health” by 0.27%, “furniture, household equipment, and routine household maintenance” by 0.19%, “housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels” by 0.11%, and “education” by 0.04%, while the “tobacco” category remained unchanged during the period.

The annual increase-comparing the first quarter of 2026 with the corresponding quarter of 2025-was driven by rises in eight groups. These include “miscellaneous goods and services” by 17.03%, “recreation and culture” by 5.40%, “food and beverages” by 4.57%, “clothing and footwear” by 4.19%, “furniture, household equipment, and routine household maintenance” by 2.46%, “education” by 2.06%, “communications” by 2.03%, and “housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels” by 1.23%.

In contrast, the index recorded declines in the “restaurants and hotels” group by 1.98%, “health” by 1.38%, and “transport” by 0.68%, while the “tobacco” category showed no change.

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