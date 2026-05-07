ABU DHABI: The seventh session of the Joint Supreme Committee for Cooperation between the State of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates concluded in Abu Dhabi in a fraternal atmosphere reflecting the deep-rooted historical ties, strong brotherly bonds, unity of destiny, alignment of visions, and integration of interests between the two countries.

The session was co-chaired by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the participation of senior officials and representatives of relevant government entities from both sides.

During the session, both sides affirmed that Qatar-UAE relations are steadily advancing toward a more integrated and cooperative phase, grounded in shared political will and a genuine commitment to expanding bilateral partnership in ways that serve the interests of both nations and their peoples, support Gulf cooperation, and enhance regional security, stability, and prosperity.

The session featured a comprehensive review of all aspects of bilateral cooperation, with both sides emphasizing the importance of translating the committee's outcomes into actionable programs and initiatives that deliver tangible results and open new horizons for economic and developmental integration.

In the economic field, both sides stressed that integration between the Qatari and UAE economies represents a cornerstone for enhancing global competitiveness, diversifying growth sources, and supporting sustainable development.

They underscored the need to continue improving the business environment, encouraging mutual investments, and fostering high-quality partnerships between the public and private sectors, thereby strengthening both countries' positions as leading regional and international economic and investment hubs.

The two sides welcomed progress in financial and investment cooperation, including efforts to draft a memorandum of understanding between the ministries of finance in both countries, ongoing procedures related to the double taxation avoidance agreement, and discussions on potential collaboration between the Qatar Investment Authority and Mubadala Investment Company in areas of mutual interest.

They also highlighted the strategic importance of the Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement as an advanced legal framework that enhances investor confidence, ensures a stable and transparent investment environment, supports mutual investment flows, and paves the way for broader economic partnerships.

In the trade sector, both sides emphasized strengthening cooperation between chambers of commerce and industry, encouraging reciprocal trade delegations, promoting investment opportunities, showcasing national products, and regularly exchanging economic data and statistics to support the business community and facilitate the flow of trade and investment.

The two sides placed particular importance on cooperation in future economic sectors, especially artificial intelligence, digital transformation, cloud computing, and cybersecurity, recognizing these as key drivers of productivity, capacity-building, and economic readiness for the future.

In this context, they stressed the importance of exchanging expertise in developing digital policies and strategies, digital government services, digital infrastructure, and AI applications, thereby enhancing technological and knowledge integration and supporting the transition toward innovation-driven economies.

They also discussed opportunities to enhance logistical connectivity and integration in air, maritime, and land transport, as well as ports, to facilitate trade flows, strengthen supply chain resilience, and improve connectivity between ports and industrial and economic zones.Both sides emphasized the importance of developing effective communication channels and exchanging data and information to address challenges and support decision-making.

In the area of food security and supply chain sustainability, the two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation, exchange expertise in the agricultural and livestock sectors, support strategic reserves, and ensure the availability of essential goods during crises, reflecting a shared understanding of the importance of building resilient economic systems capable of addressing regional and global challenges.

The session also addressed cooperation in health, labor, education, culture, sports, media, Islamic affairs, standards and metrology, social development, and humanitarian work. Both sides emphasized the importance of continued institutional coordination, exchange of expertise, and adoption of best practices to enhance the developmental and humanitarian dimensions of bilateral relations.

The two sides welcomed the signing of several agreements and memoranda of understanding during the session, reflecting the depth of bilateral relations and their shared commitment to strengthening cooperation frameworks. These included the Agreement on the Promotion and Protection of Investments, two MoUs on cooperation in agriculture and food security between Qatar's Ministry of Municipality and the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and an MoU on municipal cooperation between Doha Municipality and the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport.

At the conclusion of the session, both sides reaffirmed their joint commitment to implementing the agreed outcomes and activating the committee's results through relevant channels to ensure practical achievements that meet the aspirations of the leadership and peoples of both countries, and to advance Qatar-UAE relations toward broader horizons of cooperation, integration, and strategic partnership.

The minutes of the seventh session were signed by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on behalf of the Government of Qatar, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on behalf of the Government of the UAE, reaffirming both sides' commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Both sides also agreed to hold the eighth session of the Joint Supreme Committee in the State of Qatar, with the date to be determined through diplomatic channels.

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