Salalah – Mwasalat has announced an investment tender for naming rights and advertising at bus stops across Dhofar in cooperation with Dhofar Municipality.

The project covers the design, development and operations of passenger waiting shelters at multiple locations. Facilities will include open and air-conditioned units equipped with integrated advertising solutions.

Mwasalat said the initiative aims to improve commuter experience, enhance service quality and create investment opportunities in strategic locations, while supporting urban development that reflects Dhofar’s identity.

Officials added that the project is part of broader efforts to strengthen public-private partnerships and promote sustainable investment in public transport infrastructure. The upgraded shelters are expected to improve passenger comfort, particularly during khareef.

An investment briefing is scheduled for May 14, followed by site visits for interested companies on May 21.

The deadline to purchase tender documents is May 17, while bids must be submitted by May 24. Details of participation requirements are available on Mwasalat’s official website.