RIYADH — The Royal Commission for Riyadh City has completed the lifting and installation of two major overpass bridges as part of the advanced construction phases of the road network development project surrounding the King Abdullah Financial District, with overall project completion surpassing 35%.

The operation was carried out using specialized cranes and engineering equipment as part of ongoing works to upgrade one of the most important traffic corridors in northern Riyadh.

According to the commission, the bridge installation was executed under a comprehensive operational and traffic management plan designed to maintain smooth traffic flow and ensure the safety of road users throughout the construction process.

The work was coordinated between engineering, operational and traffic management teams, alongside the implementation of approved safety standards and technical procedures during all stages of execution.

The road development project surrounding KAFD extends more than 20 kilometers and includes the construction of three major intersections and 19 bridges.

The project aims to improve traffic efficiency, enhance accessibility to the King Abdullah Financial District, and strengthen connectivity between major road corridors in northern Riyadh amid the area’s rapid urban and economic growth.

The development is one of the strategic projects under the second phase of Riyadh’s Ring Roads and Main Axes Development Program, which includes upgrading more than 500 kilometers of the capital’s road network through the addition of new roads, enhancement of existing corridors and greater integration of the city’s mobility infrastructure.

The initiative supports Saudi Arabia’s Quality of Life Program goals and reinforces Riyadh’s position as a globally connected city prepared for future growth and development.

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