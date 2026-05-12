Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of UAE's national railway network, has announced that final preparations are under way on both its freight and passenger rail projects, as well as the company’s strategic plans for the coming years.

Unveiling the key details at a crucial Etihad Rail meeting, Chairman Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said the move is aimed at strengthening of connectivity across the emirates, and support for the nation’s vision for sustainable transport. It was attended by senior company officials including the CEO Shadi Malak.

During the meeting, Sheikh Theyab received a detailed briefing on the final preparations for the introduction of the highly anticipated passenger rail service, which is scheduled to begin operations later in 2026.

The top official later reviewed the latest developments in both the freight and passenger rail projects, as well as the company’s strategic plans for the coming years, including the expansion of its logistics services ecosystem.

In addition, he met a number of officials from the Public Policy Integration for Truck and Rail Committee, led by Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori, Director General of Abu Dhabi Customs, with the participation of representatives from the Ministry of Interior, Etihad Rail, and Abu Dhabi Police.

At the meeting he was briefed on the progress of 11 initiatives aimed at strengthening railway integration within the country’s transport ecosystem, four of which have already been successfully implemented.

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