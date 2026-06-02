Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has opened applications for its Academic Scholarship Programme covering the 2026–2027 academic year. The initiative reflects RTA's continued commitment to developing human capital and attracting young Emirati talent in specialised majors that support its strategic direction towards building a smart and sustainable transport ecosystem.

The programme aligns with Dubai's vision to prepare qualified Emirati talent capable of leading digital transformation and meeting future needs. It targets Emirati high-school graduates with outstanding academic achievement, as well as current university students, offering scholarship opportunities across a range of vital majors directly linked to transport and advanced technologies.

Athari Mohamed, Executive Director of Human Resources and Development at the Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, RTA, said: "The Scholarship Programme, launched by RTA in 2009, is a key pillar of RTA's strategy to build a sustainable pipeline of specialised Emirati talent capable of supporting key transformation projects in the transport sector and strengthening Dubai's global competitiveness in adopting smart and innovative solutions."

She added: "We take a forward-looking approach to aligning scholarship outcomes with RTA's priorities, ensuring that the programme serves as a key enabler of our strategic objectives. Our focus is on attracting and developing talent in artificial intelligence, advanced data analytics, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and autonomous mobility.”

"This reflects our commitment to developing a generation of Emirati leaders equipped with academic knowledge and practical experience, enabling them to lead transformation across the sustainable mobility ecosystem with competence and confidence," Athari stated.

The programme covers specialised majors that form the backbone of smart mobility's future — at the forefront is autonomous mobility, roads engineering, advanced traffic systems, smart city planning, and Geographic Information Systems (GIS). It aims to attract and qualify Emirati talent for future roles linked to the transport sector and infrastructure projects, strengthen RTA's corporate readiness, and build national capabilities in forecasting and strategic decision-making — reinforcing Dubai's position as a global driver of innovation in an era of rapid change.

Interested students are invited to visit RTA's official website to review the programme details and submit their applications within the specified period.

To apply, visit:

https://www.rta.ae/wps/portal/rta/ae/home/careers/apply-for-scholarship