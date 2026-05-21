ABU DHABI - The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has issued gold and silver commemorative coins to mark the Golden Jubilee of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU).

The issuance recognises the university’s five decades of academic and scientific journey, its prominent role in preparing qualified national talent, and its contribution in supporting higher education and research, while reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading hub for knowledge.

The obverse of the coins features a design depicting UAEU’s historic campus, reflecting its prestigious academic legacy as the nation’s first university, surrounded by distinctive artistic motifs, along with the phrase “Golden Jubilee” and the name “United Arab Emirates University” in both Arabic and English. The reverse side features a symbolic design representing the university’s modern campus, encircled by the phrase “Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates” in both Arabic and English.

The commemorative coins have been issued in gold and silver, each weighing 50 grams. A total of 100 gold coins and 3,000 silver coins have been produced. The coins have been handed over to the United Arab Emirates University and will not be available for sale through the Central Bank or the University.