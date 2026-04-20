Schools across the United Arab Emirates welcomed students back to classrooms on Monday as in-person learning resumed following the completion of comprehensive readiness and safety plans.

The Ministry of Education concluded specialised training for all teaching and administrative staff in recent days to ensure a safe and organised transition. Operational arrangements, including school transport services, were implemented under high safety standards to support a smooth return to the daily school routine.

Prior to the reopening, school buildings underwent rigorous safety evaluations to ensure operational readiness. The ministry also issued detailed security and safety guidelines to raise awareness among students and staff, while focusing on professional and psychological preparedness to handle various scenarios efficiently.

"The first school week has been designed with flexibility to support a smooth and gradual return for students, ensuring they feel stable and reassured," several school administrations noted.

School officials emphasised that families remain "essential partners" in the success of the educational process, maintaining continuous communication with parents during this phase.

The resumption of face-to-face learning reflects the flexibility of the UAE's educational system and its ability to adapt to changing circumstances based on ongoing assessments, ensuring the continuity of education and the stability of the academic environment.