HAMBURG - Jordan's state grains ‌buyer has issued an international tender to ​purchase up to 120,000 metric tons of ​animal feed barley, ​European traders said on Thursday.

* Tender deadline set for ⁠June 3, shipment sought in August consignments.

* A new announcement had been expected by traders ​after Jordan ‌made no purchase ⁠in ⁠its previous tender for 120,000 tons of barley ​on Wednesday.

* ‌Shipment in the ⁠new barley tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in consignments of 50,000 to 60,000 tons over August 1-15 and August 16-31 periods.

* The shipment periods are the ‌same as sought in Wednesday’s tender.

* ⁠Jordan has also issued ​a separate tender to buy 120,000 tons of milling wheat, ​closing on ‌June 2.

(Reporting by ⁠Michael Hogan in ​Hamburg, editing by Tomasz Janowski)