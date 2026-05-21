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HAMBURG - Jordan's state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase up to 120,000 metric tons of animal feed barley, European traders said on Thursday.
* Tender deadline set for June 3, shipment sought in August consignments.
* A new announcement had been expected by traders after Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tons of barley on Wednesday.
* Shipment in the new barley tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in consignments of 50,000 to 60,000 tons over August 1-15 and August 16-31 periods.
* The shipment periods are the same as sought in Wednesday’s tender.
* Jordan has also issued a separate tender to buy 120,000 tons of milling wheat, closing on June 2.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, editing by Tomasz Janowski)