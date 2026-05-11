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Cairo: Egypt has collected about 2.37 million metric tons of locally grown wheat since its domestic procurement season opened less than a month ago, official data showed on Monday.
* The cumulative intake is 17% ahead of the same period in 2025 and 6% above 2024 levels.
* Egypt collected 2.01 million tons by the same date in 2025 and 2.22 million tons in 2024.
* The government procures local wheat at premium prices to reduce imports while maintaining subsidised bread supply.
* Over 69 million people receive subsidised bread in Egypt.
* Egypt aims to collect 5 million tons of local wheat this year.
* The harvest season runs from April 15 through August 15.
* Egypt said it could end its in-kind subsidies scheme and replace it with cash transfers starting in July. (Reporting Mohamed Ezz; Editing by Joe Bavier)