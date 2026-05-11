Cairo: Egypt ​has collected ⁠about 2.37 million metric tons ‌of locally grown wheat since its ​domestic procurement season opened less than a month ​ago, official ​data showed on Monday.

* The cumulative intake is 17% ahead ⁠of the same period in 2025 and 6% above 2024 levels.

* Egypt collected 2.01 million tons ​by ‌the same date ⁠in ⁠2025 and 2.22 million tons in 2024.

* The ​government procures local ‌wheat at premium ⁠prices to reduce imports while maintaining subsidised bread supply.

* Over 69 million people receive subsidised bread in Egypt.

* Egypt aims to collect 5 million tons of local wheat this year.

* The ‌harvest season runs from April 15 ⁠through August 15.

* Egypt ​said it could end its in-kind subsidies scheme and replace it ​with ‌cash transfers starting in ⁠July. (Reporting Mohamed Ezz; ​Editing by Joe Bavier)