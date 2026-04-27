DUBAI/HAMBURG - Saudi Arabia's main state buying agency the General Food Security Authority (GFSA) said on Monday it bought 985,000 metric tons of wheat in an international tender.

This was above the 710,000 tons from sought in the tender. Delivery is scheduled between June and August, the authority said.

Shipment was limited to Saudi Arabian Red Sea ports to avoid the blocked Hormuz Strait at the entrance to the Gulf, the authority said.

The purchase involved hard wheat with 12.5% protein content , the agency said.

Offered origins included the European Union, the Black Sea region, North America, South America and Australia, with sellers given the option to select the origin supplied, GFSA Chief Executive Ahmad Al-Fares said in a statement.

The GFSA said the following purchases were made all in dollars a ton cost and freight (C&F) included with the trading houses making sales and the port and arrival period in Saudi Arabia:

Port Quantity (tons) Seller Price ($/t C&F) Arrival Jeddah 60,000 Cargill 275.96 June 15 - 30 Jeddah 60,000 Louis Dreyfus 277.54 July 1 - 15 Jeddah 65,000 Bunge 274.33 August 1 - 15 Jeddah 60,000 Olam 275.73 August 1 - 15 Jeddah 65,000 Bunge 274.33 August 15 - 31 Jeddah 60,000 Olam 275.73 August 15 - 31 Yanbu 60,000 Louis Dreyfus 277.54 June 15 - 30 Yanbu 65,000 Bunge 278.33 June 15 - 30 Yanbu 65,000 Bunge 275.33 July 15 - 31 Yanbu 65,000 Bunge 275.33 August 1 - 15 Yanbu 65,000 Bunge 276.83 August 1 - 15 Yanbu 60,000 Olam 276.45 August 1 - 15 Yanbu 65,000 Bunge 273.33 August 15 - 31 Yanbu 60,000 Cargill 275.93 August 15 - 31 Jizan 55,000 Olam 285.00 July 15 - 31 Jizan 55,000 Olam 280.95 August 15 - 31

In its last reported wheat tender on March 2, Saudi Arabia purchased around 794,000 tons of wheat.

(Reporting by Ahmed Elimam in Dubai and Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Editing by Louise Heavens)