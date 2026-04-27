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DUBAI/HAMBURG - Saudi Arabia's main state buying agency the General Food Security Authority (GFSA) said on Monday it bought 985,000 metric tons of wheat in an international tender.
This was above the 710,000 tons from sought in the tender. Delivery is scheduled between June and August, the authority said.
Shipment was limited to Saudi Arabian Red Sea ports to avoid the blocked Hormuz Strait at the entrance to the Gulf, the authority said.
The purchase involved hard wheat with 12.5% protein content , the agency said.
Offered origins included the European Union, the Black Sea region, North America, South America and Australia, with sellers given the option to select the origin supplied, GFSA Chief Executive Ahmad Al-Fares said in a statement.
The GFSA said the following purchases were made all in dollars a ton cost and freight (C&F) included with the trading houses making sales and the port and arrival period in Saudi Arabia:
|
Port
|
Quantity (tons)
|
Seller
|
Price ($/t C&F)
|
Arrival
|
Jeddah
|
60,000
|
Cargill
|
275.96
|
June 15 - 30
|
Jeddah
|
60,000
|
Louis Dreyfus
|
277.54
|
July 1 - 15
|
Jeddah
|
65,000
|
Bunge
|
274.33
|
August 1 - 15
|
Jeddah
|
60,000
|
Olam
|
275.73
|
August 1 - 15
|
Jeddah
|
65,000
|
Bunge
|
274.33
|
August 15 - 31
|
Jeddah
|
60,000
|
Olam
|
275.73
|
August 15 - 31
|
Yanbu
|
60,000
|
Louis Dreyfus
|
277.54
|
June 15 - 30
|
Yanbu
|
65,000
|
Bunge
|
278.33
|
June 15 - 30
|
Yanbu
|
65,000
|
Bunge
|
275.33
|
July 15 - 31
|
Yanbu
|
65,000
|
Bunge
|
275.33
|
August 1 - 15
|
Yanbu
|
65,000
|
Bunge
|
276.83
|
August 1 - 15
|
Yanbu
|
60,000
|
Olam
|
276.45
|
August 1 - 15
|
Yanbu
|
65,000
|
Bunge
|
273.33
|
August 15 - 31
|
Yanbu
|
60,000
|
Cargill
|
275.93
|
August 15 - 31
|
Jizan
|
55,000
|
Olam
|
285.00
|
July 15 - 31
|
Jizan
|
55,000
|
Olam
|
280.95
|
August 15 - 31
In its last reported wheat tender on March 2, Saudi Arabia purchased around 794,000 tons of wheat.
(Reporting by Ahmed Elimam in Dubai and Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Editing by Louise Heavens)