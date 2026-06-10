Arab Finance: Prices of basic food commodities and vegetables in the local market varied on Tuesday, June 9th, according to data from the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price of packaged rice increased by 1.2% to EGP 34.1 per kilogram, while the flour’s price fell by 1.3% to EGP 26.4 per kilogram.

Packaged sugar registered EGP 34.3 per kilogram, whereas the price of sunflower oil rose to EGP 103.4 per kilogram.

Among vegetables, the price of a kilogram of tomatoes reached EGP 24.9, whereas potatoes hit EGP 15.1 per kilogram.