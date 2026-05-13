Dubai recorded 44,400 real estate transactions with a combined value of AED139.2 billion ($37.9 billion) during the first quarter of this year, according to a transaction analysis conducted by Whitewill, an international luxury real estate agency.

The findings point to a market that continues to expand in value, supported by steady buyer activity, resilient pricing, and demand across both emerging and established communities, it said.

Olga Pankina, Chief Operations Officer at Whitewill Dubai, said: “Dubai has built one of the world’s most resilient and internationally attractive real estate sectors, supported by strong regulation, long-term infrastructure planning, and a lifestyle proposition that continues to appeal to global buyers. At Whitewill, we are seeing demand across multiple buyer groups, from investors and end-users to ultra-high-net-worth individuals seeking prime waterfront, branded, and lifestyle-led assets. This balance keeps Dubai competitive as both a global investment hub and a place people increasingly choose to call home.”

Q1 2026 market performance

A year-on-year comparison shows that Dubai’s real estate market expanded in both transaction volume and total value in Q1 2026, with value growth moving at a stronger pace than deal activity. Compared with Q1 2025, the market showed higher overall liquidity, stronger pricing, and a larger contribution from new developments. While mid-market communities drove transaction volume, Dubai’s premium districts continued to reinforce the city’s appeal among high-net-worth buyers. Overall, Q1 2026 reflects a market that is more value-driven, more selective, and increasingly shaped by buyers looking for quality assets, infrastructure, and long-term growth potential.

Top-performing areas in Dubai

Dubai South, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai Residence Complex, Dubai Islands, Business Bay, Dubai Marina, and Majan remained among the active apartment locations across the quarter. Dubai South stood out in the off-plan apartment segment, supported by its proximity to Al Maktoum International Airport, expanding infrastructure, schools, retail destinations, and public spaces. DAMAC Islands 2, The Valley, The Oasis, The Heights Country Club, Dubai South, and DAMAC Hills 2 were among the most active communities for villa and townhouse. DAMAC Islands 2 led off-plan housing demand, while The Oasis and The Heights Country Club remained important districts in the secondary market.

Off-plan vs secondary market

Off-plan remained the main growth driver in Q1 2026, rising from 25,000 transactions worth AED53.9 billion in Q1 2025 to 30,000 transactions worth AED73.4 billion in Q1 2026. This reflects continued confidence in new developments, especially in emerging districts offering infrastructure growth, accessible entry prices, and large master-planned communities, the report said.

The secondary market recorded fewer transactions than the previous year, but its total value increased from AED60.2 billion to AED65.8 billion, showing that ready properties continue to hold strong demand in established locations. They remain attractive for buyers seeking liquidity, immediate occupancy, rental income, and completed infrastructure. This shows a market where off-plan is leading volume, while secondary properties continue to demonstrate value resilience.

Villas vs apartments

Apartments continued to drive transaction volumes, especially compact formats with accessible price points. One-bedroom apartments remained the most popular format across Q1, while studios and two-bedroom units also attracted steady demand. Off-plan apartments were most commonly purchased in the AED1 million to 1.5 million range, showing strong investor appetite for liquid, mid-market assets. In the villa and townhouse segment, demand was led by family-sized homes. Four-bedroom villas and townhouses were consistently popular in the off-plan segment, while three- and four-bedroom homes remained strong in the secondary market. Villas and townhouses priced between AED2 million and AED5 million attracted the strongest demand, reflecting buyer preference for space and community infrastructure. Demand for luxury real estate in Q1 2026 was focused on Jumeirah Bay Island, Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, World Islands, La Mer, and JBR, supported by exclusivity, resort-style living, luxury hotels, and more.

Trends to watch

Several trends are expected to shape buyer activity in the coming months. Buyers are becoming more selective as they compare price, project quality, infrastructure, developer reputation, and long-term growth potential. Mid-market and accessible price points continue to drive transaction volume across both apartments and family homes. Emerging districts are leading transaction activity, while prime waterfront and luxury districts continue to set high price-per-square-foot benchmarks. The market is increasingly split between volume-led demand in developing communities and premium value growth in established and luxury locations, the report said.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

