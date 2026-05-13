Grovy Developers has partnered with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and USquare to launch Ramada Residences by Wyndham at Dubai Islands, marking a branded residential project that combines hospitality standards with real estate living.

The signing ceremony brought together senior leaders from all three companies and drew strong investor interest, with demand exceeding venue capacity and multiple Expressions of Interest recorded on-site.

The response highlights continued confidence in Dubai’s property market despite global uncertainties.

Grovy Developers, active in the UAE since 2015, has built a portfolio of completed residential projects focused on quality and end-user satisfaction.

Its move into branded residences reflects a strategy to enhance lifestyle offerings and long-term investment value by partnering with global hospitality brands.

The new development is scheduled for handover in Q3 2027 and will offer fully furnished one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, along with four-bedroom penthouses.

It will operate under Ramada standards, delivering hotel-style services and quality assurance from Wyndham.

Residents will have access to more than 20 amenities, including an infinity pool, aqua gym, golf simulator, and open theatre.

The project is also approved for short-term leasing, adding flexibility for investors.

Located in the Dubai Islands master development, the project benefits from waterfront living, green spaces, and strong connectivity aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Masterplan, reinforcing its appeal to both residents and investors.

Abhishek Jalan, CEO of Grovy Developers, said: "Branded residences are reshaping real estate investment in Dubai. This partnership is strategically significant for Grovy, as we will leverage the world-class recognition of Wyndham to enhance the overall value of our projects. By implementing Wyndham's global asset management and operational standards, we can ensure that buyers will receive professionally managed residences with an ongoing consistent level of service. The result is an island address backed by globally recognised hospitality standards, setting a new benchmark for how people live and invest in Dubai.”

Dimitris Manikis, President EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said: “This project reflects our continued confidence in Dubai’s long-term fundamentals and the ongoing demand for high-quality branded residential offerings, even against a challenging environment. By combining Grovy’s local development expertise with Ramada’s globally recognised standards, we are focused on delivering a property that supports sustainable, long-term value for residents and investors. Through Ramada Residences Dubai Islands, Wyndham is actively opening up the branded residences category to a broader audience through a more accessible offering . We remain committed to working closely with our partners to support thoughtful growth across the region.”

Ubaid Ur Rehman Shaikh and Muhammad Umeed, Co-Founders of USquare Luxe Properties, said: “As landowners and development partners, our strategic goal is to work closely with brands which share our vision, and we are proud to be in partnership with Grovy Developers and Wyndham in this journey. The vast experience of Grovy and USquare Luxe Properties combined with a global name like Wyndham will deliver lasting value for buyers, investors, and the broader Dubai market.” -TradeArabia News Service

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