Al Ahly Sabbour Developments is participating for the second consecutive year in the Oman Real Estate Expo and Conference (OREX 2026), held from 10–13 May at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre. The participation reflects the company’s continued expansion within the Omani market and reinforces its regional growth strategy across promising markets, with the Sultanate of Oman positioned as a key strategic destination.

The company’s pavilion has attracted strong interest from investors, business leaders, and exhibition visitors throughout the event. This year’s participation marks the official launch of the first commercial units within Phase One of “Wadi Zaha,” alongside the release of the project’s final residential building. This represents a new milestone in the project’s evolution into a fully integrated mixed-use community that brings together residential, retail, and lifestyle experiences within a connected urban environment.



Wadi Zaha Project

“Wadi Zaha” is one of the flagship mixed-use integrated communities being developed in partnership with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning in the Sultanate of Oman. The project reflects a comprehensive urban vision centered on quality of life, sustainability, and the seamless integration of residential, commercial, and lifestyle components within a single, connected environment.

Strategically located within Sultan Haitham City, the development enjoys direct views overlooking the Central Park, the Wadi, Sultan Haitham Mosque, the main promenade, and expansive green landscapes, enhancing connectivity and creating a fully integrated urban experience defined by openness and accessibility.

During the exhibition, the company is offering flexible payment plans for both residential and commercial units, including 0% down payment and installment plans of up to five years. The project also provides eligibility for Omani residency upon payment of 30% of the unit value, in accordance with applicable regulations.



Retail Concept

The retail component of “Wadi Zaha” is designed around a carefully planned distribution of services and lifestyle offerings across the ground floors of residential buildings, ensuring residents enjoy seamless access to daily needs within a fully walkable community environment.

The retail masterplan is structured into three integrated zones that collectively support different aspects of daily living. The Convenience Hub Zone for daily services includes essential outlets such as supermarkets, pharmacies, dry cleaners, and convenience services, and represents the project’s first retail launch. The Lifestyle Layer Zone introduces a curated selection of cafés, restaurants, specialty retail, healthcare, and wellness services, while the Social Edge Zone is dedicated to entertainment and community-focused experiences that enhance the vibrancy of the development.

Retail unit sizes range from 51 to 166 sqm, with exclusive exhibition offerings including 0% down payment, installment plans of up to five years, and a 5% direct discount during OREX 2026.

This diversified retail mix reinforces the concept of integrated living by ensuring that essential services and lifestyle amenities are always within walking distance, supporting a more connected, convenient, and sustainable community experience.



Contemporary Residential Experience

“Wadi Zaha” offers a fully integrated residential experience within a modern mixed-use community in the strategic location of Sultan Haitham City, combining privacy, comfort, and community living with direct access to major road networks.

During the Oman Real Estate Expo, the project is introducing its final residential building, representing the last opportunity for ownership within “Wadi Zaha.” This milestone reflects a fully developed living experience defined by a prime location, open views, and a seamless lifestyle offering.

The final residential building features 360-degree views overlooking Sultan Haitham Mosque, the Central Park, the Wadi, and expansive green landscapes, while maintaining direct connectivity to retail and lifestyle services through a pedestrian-friendly environment, that enhances everyday convenience and quality of life.

The project offers a diverse range of residential units designed to meet different needs and lifestyles, including studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, in addition to penthouses. Unit sizes range from 54 to 210 sqm, with all residences delivered fully finished and equipped with kitchen appliances and air conditioning.



A Fully Integrated Destination

“Wadi Zaha” has been designed around walkable community principles and mixed-use integration, delivering a seamless lifestyle experience that blends modern architecture with authentic Omani identity. The project prioritizes open spaces, connectivity, and ease of movement across the development. Commercial units are strategically positioned along the main promenade extending toward Central Park, reinforcing connectivity and creating a vibrant urban destination that combines living, retail, leisure, and social interaction within one cohesive environment.



Expansion Vision and Longstanding Expertise

This regional expansion builds on more than 30 years of experience in the Egyptian market, during which Al Ahly Sabbour has developed over 65 projects and served more than 40,000 families, reinforcing its position as a leading developer of integrated communities with a strong track record in execution and delivery.

The company is targeting OMR 33 million in sales during 2026, reflecting 20% year-on-year growth, as part of a structured regional expansion strategy aimed at strengthening its presence in the Omani market.

Al Ahly Sabbour’s expansion into Oman also reflects its long-term strategic vision to export its development expertise to regional markets and contribute to sustainable urban development aligned with Oman Vision 2040.

Strategic Partnerships and Performance Indicators

The project’s masterplan was designed by the global consultancy SOM, while the commercial concept was developed in collaboration with Knight Frank, reflecting a vision focused on creating a vibrant and interconnected destination serving both residents and visitors.

“Wadi Zaha” achieved sales exceeding targets by 101% during 2025, with 540 units sold out of a total of 950 units.

The company also plans to invest OMR 8 million in construction activities during 2026 to support project execution momentum. Construction works for Phase One are currently underway and represent approximately 40% of the total project area, with around 300 units under active construction.

The first phase is scheduled for delivery during the first half of 2028, in line with the project timeline.

Through “Wadi Zaha,” Al Ahly Sabbour reaffirms its commitment to developing fully integrated urban communities that support sustainable growth and create long-term investment opportunities in the Sultanate of Oman.

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