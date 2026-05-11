Binghatti Holding Limited announced record-breaking financial results for the first quarter ended 31st March 2026. The company reported a net profit of AED1.43 billion, representing a 73 percent year-on-year increase, while revenue rose 52 percent to AED4.39 billion.

EBITDA surged 83 percent year-on-year to AED1.83 billion, reflecting continued operational efficiency and margin expansion.

Total assets reached AED32.87 billion, and the Group’s cash position rose to AED9.9 billion.

During the quarter, the company achieved AED5.88 billion in sales through the sale of more than 4,000 units and launched five new projects valued at AED8.58 billion comprising 4,696 units.

Binghatti’s development backlog stood at approximately AED52 billion, with sales backlog reaching AED16 billion and revenue backlog totalling AED18 billion, providing strong visibility for future growth.

Muhammad BinGhatti, Chairman of Binghatti Holding, said, “Binghatti’s continued record performance reflects the strength of our vertically integrated business model and our ability to translate Dubai’s resilient real estate fundamentals into sustainable growth and profitability. Dubai continues to reinforce its position as a global investment destination through proactive governance, strategic planning, and strong investor confidence.”

Shehzad Janab, Chief Financial Officer, said that the successful US$500 million Sukuk issuance further strengthened the company's capital structure and expanded global investor base.