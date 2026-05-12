Abu Dhabi-listed real estate developer Aldar and the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) have signed a public-private partnership (PPP) pact to develop new integrated communities spanning more than 20 million square metres (sqm) across five locations in the emirate.



The master developments will include residential, retail, educational, and lifestyle offerings within walkable neighbourhoods featuring green public spaces and connectivity to Abu Dhabi’s wider transport networks, Aldar said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.



The collaboration, announced during the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS) 2026, will see DMT contributing land while Aldar serving as master developer. The move supports the emirate’s broader urban development and housing priorities, including the expansion of the value housing programme, a DMT-led initiative aimed at offering access to high-quality, affordable rental housing in Abu Dhabi.



The companies will develop lifestyle-focused developments and Value Housing Programme homes at Muwaylih, Mussafah, Al Zahiya and Al Faya.



Aldar and DMT will also activate Al Mihsinah Island for the first time, creating a new waterfront community.



No details were disclosed on the number of planned residential units or the total investment value.



Last month, the partnership had announced the development of two integrated communities in Mohamed Bin Zayed City and Baniyas, adding 9,000 residential units to the rental market.



On Monday, Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) had jointly launched a new AED55 billion ($15 billion) PPP pipeline on Monday, comprising 24 projects across transport, infrastructure and social sectors.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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