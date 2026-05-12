Kuwait’s Ministry of Health is expected to award a tender for consultancy services related to the Al-Adan Hospital Dental Centre project in Hadiya in Kuwait City in the third quarter of 2026.

The tender was issued on 5 April 2026, with bid submissions scheduled for 31 May 2026.

“The contract is expected to be awarded in early August 2026,” a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects. He said the completion is scheduled for the second quarter of 2028.

The scope covers concept and detailed design, and project supervision services for a specialised dental healthcare centre linked to Al-Adan Hospital.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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