Kuwait’s Ministry of Health is expected to award a contract for consultancy services for a Specialised Dental Health Centre linked to the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Hospital in Jabriya in the third quarter of 2026.

The tender was issued on 3 May 2026, with bid submissions scheduled for 7 June 2026.

“The contract is expected to be awarded in September 2026,” a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects.

The scope covers concept study, detailed design, and project supervision services for a specialised dental healthcare centre linked to Mubarak Al-Kabeer Hospital.

The completion timeline is the fourth quarter of 2028, the source added.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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