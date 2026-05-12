Kuwait’s Ministry of Health is expected to award a contract for consultancy services for a Specialised Dental Health Centre linked to the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Hospital in Jabriya in the third quarter of 2026.
The tender was issued on 3 May 2026, with bid submissions scheduled for 7 June 2026.
“The contract is expected to be awarded in September 2026,” a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects.
The scope covers concept study, detailed design, and project supervision services for a specialised dental healthcare centre linked to Mubarak Al-Kabeer Hospital.
The completion timeline is the fourth quarter of 2028, the source added.
(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)
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