The Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites has announced the awarding of six development sites under the Developed Districts Program, covering a total area of more than 2.7 million sq m, representing investments worth SAR13.3 billion ($3.54 billion).

The initiative is part of the commission's efforts to enhance the urban environment, support economic growth, improve the quality of life, and advance sustainable development in the Holy City, said a Saudi Press Agency report.

The commission stated that the awarded sites are located in the neighbourhoods of Jurhum South, Al-Khalidiyah, Al-Hajlah, Al-Hindawiyah East, Al-Hindawiyah South, and Al-Hindawiyah West.

The projects will be implemented through partnerships with real estate development and investment companies, as well as investment funds, reflecting the integration of regulatory and development efforts to deliver urban projects with sustainable economic and developmental impact.

The commission noted that the projects aims to redevelop priority areas by improving land-use efficiency, upgrading infrastructure and public services, addressing urban challenges, and enhancing Makkah's investment and development attractiveness, the report said.

Meanwhile, Zawya Projects reported that a consortium led by Umm Al Qura for Development and Construction has received two letters of award from the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites to develop two sites (Hindawiya West and South) adjacent to Masar Destination in Makkah.

The project is estimated to cost around SAR6 billion ($1.6 billion), the developer said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.

The development, with a combined area of 1.15 million sq m, will be carried out by establishing a real estate investment fund managed by a financial institution licensed by the Capital Market Authority.

The consortium comprises Umm Al Qura, Makkah Construction and Development Company, and Al Rajhi United Real Estate Company.

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