Egypt’s Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) has issued a new decision reducing the fees charged by Misr for Central Clearing, Depository and Registry (MCDR) for all participants operating within digital platforms dedicated to investment in real estate investment fund certificates.

The move is part of the FRA’s broader strategy to support innovative investment mechanisms, expand financial inclusion, and facilitate access to real estate investment opportunities through regulated digital channels.

The investment framework, previously launched by the authority, enables individuals to invest in the real estate sector through certificates issued by real estate investment funds and offered via licensed digital platforms under the FRA’s supervision, using simplified and streamlined procedures.

Under the new decision, the FRA has sought to ease financial burdens on all parties involved in the digital investment ecosystem, including real estate investment funds issuing certificates, platform operators, and individual investors.

The decision introduces reduced fees for central depository and registration services provided by MCDR to both investment funds and digital platforms. It also includes lower custody service fees for investors who choose to utilise custodial services offered by the company.

MCDR plays a central role in the operation of digital real estate investment platforms, acting as the entity responsible for registering investment certificates and recording all related transactions throughout the investment lifecycle.

The company may also provide custodial services through the platforms for investors who request them. It is responsible for opening accounts in accordance with the approved operating model and receives immediate notification upon the completion of subscription coverage, including details of certificate holders and subscription data.

In addition, MCDR maintains and updates the register of certificate holders on a daily basis in coordination with platform operators and is notified of all certificate redemption transactions.

Islam Azzam, Chairperson of the FRA, said that Decision No. 109 of 2026, governing the fees charged by MCDR to participants in the ecosystem, aims primarily to encourage investment in real estate investment funds whose certificates are offered through digital platforms.

He explained that the decision is designed to attract small retail investors by providing a fully regulated investment environment and reducing the costs associated with participation.

According to Azzam, the authority has approved what it described as an unprecedented reduction in fees charged by MCDR to all parties operating within digital real estate investment platforms. The objective is to expand the market, facilitate citizen participation in real estate fund investments, and enhance the efficiency of this innovative investment model, which represents a new mechanism for supporting both financial and investment inclusion in Egypt.

Azzam noted that the positive impact of the initiative extends beyond the investment platforms themselves and is expected to support the broader real estate development sector.

Through these platforms, developers can offer projects to investors through digital subscriptions to investment certificates using simplified and fast procedures. The framework is supported by comprehensive disclosure requirements and transparent redemption mechanisms designed to strengthen investor confidence and safeguard the interests of all stakeholders.

He added that the regulations governing the establishment and operation of such platforms, issued under FRA Board Decision No. 125 of 2025, require investment funds to provide complete and well-documented disclosures to ensure the highest standards of transparency and investor protection.

The regulations also require platform operators to implement a range of measures aimed at facilitating investment, improving financial awareness, and protecting investor rights.

These include secure automated connectivity between all parties involved, secure payment and collection channels, publication of executive summaries of feasibility studies for each investment fund, educational content explaining available investment instruments and associated risks, and effective mechanisms for receiving and addressing investor complaints.

According to the FRA, the authority has so far received 11 applications for licences to promote and underwrite investment fund certificates and to operate digital investment platforms.

Currently, four real estate investment funds are active in the Egyptian market, with combined net assets approaching EGP 9bn as of the first quarter of 2026.

The latest measures underscore the FRA’s efforts to develop new investment channels, broaden retail investor participation, and support the digital transformation of Egypt’s financial and real estate sectors.