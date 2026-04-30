Kuwait - Head of the Technical Committee at the Municipal Council, Munira Al-Amir, affirmed that the committee is committed to developing regulatory frameworks that meet the needs of the state, particularly in vital sectors such as health, infrastructure, and logistics, thereby enhancing quality of life and reinforcing the principles of sustainable development.

In a press statement issued on the sidelines of the committee meeting on Tuesday, Al-Amir explained that the committee approved Schedule No. 10 concerning the requirements and specifications for private sector hospital buildings in various areas of Kuwait.

This step aims to regulate the sector more precisely and professionally. The system provides a clear definition of private hospital buildings, whether general or specialized, and outlines licensing procedures through coordination with relevant authorities, primarily the Ministry of Health, the Urban Planning Department, and the Kuwait Fire Force (KFF), ensuring the integration of health, technical, and safety aspects.

The new requirements focus on organizing spaces to ensure operational efficiency and service quality.

A minimum hospital area has been set, varying according to whether it is multi-specialty or specialized, with the area increased if staff accommodation is included within the project.

The regulations also emphasize prohibiting the establishment of hospitals in private and model residential areas to maintain urban balance and prevent conflicts between land uses.

The system addresses engineering aspects in detail by regulating building ratios and heights in line with the nature of healthcare activities, while exempting certain vital spaces, such as basements, technical services, and corridors, from building ratios.

Limited commercial spaces are permitted within the hospital to support ancillary services such as pharmacies and cafeterias, subject to strict controls to ensure the commercial aspect does not overshadow the healthcare function.

Al-Amir stressed that the regulations place significant emphasis on providing parking spaces within the plot boundaries, based on criteria related to the number of beds or rooms, to help reduce congestion.

She affirmed that the new system reflects the Municipal Council’s commitment to implementing the highest standards of inclusivity by ensuring that hospital designs comply with the Kuwait Code for Accessibility for People with Disabilities, in addition to strict adherence to safety requirements issued by KFF.

Al-Amir highlighted that the committee approved the Ministry of Health’s request to reallocate the site of the Sulaibiya Youth Camp to become a specialized healthcare facility for receiving and treating addiction patients, in accordance with the Cabinet’s decision.

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