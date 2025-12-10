KUWAIT -- The Ministry of Health announced that the State of Kuwait has advanced in the World Health Organization's (WHO) 2025 immunization program performance index for the eastern Mediterranean region, achieving 91 percent in the evaluation indicators of the National Immunization Technical Advisory Groups (NITAGs).



In a press statement issued Tuesday, the Ministry of Health said that the improved index reflects a higher level of awareness, effective management, and evidence-based health policies within the immunization program.



Kuwait recorded a significant jump of 16 points from the 2023 evaluation, when the performance rate was 75 percent.

The Ministry added that Kuwait achieved advanced levels in several key indicators, most notably the application of scientific recommendations in developing operational policies for immunization programs, strengthening resources and administrative and technical support for immunization program staff, evidence-based decision-making, and improving immunization-related health policies.



The Ministry said that this achievement underscores Kuwait's commitment to strengthening national immunization policies and implementing best practices in prevention.

It noted that the accomplishment is the result of the efforts of technical staff and experts on advisory committees, and reflects the quality of technical work aimed at upgrading digital systems that support health decisions and enhance the country's prevention system.

