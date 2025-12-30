MUSCAT: A national workshop titled ‘The Participatory Approach in Health Services Planning’ was held in Muscat, organised by the Ministry of Health as part of efforts to strengthen strategic health planning in line with Oman Vision 2040.

The workshop was held under the auspices of Eng Masoud bin Said al Hashmi, Governor of Al Batinah South, and attended by Dr Ahmed bin Salim al Mandhari, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health for Planning and Health Regulation.

Around 70 participants attended the workshop, including directors-general and their representatives from governors’ offices, along with department heads and planning officials from health directorates across Oman.

In his address, Dr Qasim bin Ahmed al Salmi, Director-General of Planning at the Ministry of Health, emphasised the importance of the workshop in supporting the development of a unified, evidence-based health planning system capable of responding to current needs and anticipating future demands.

He noted that while Oman’s health sector has witnessed significant progress over recent decades — reflected in improved health indicators and service quality — demographic changes, evolving disease patterns and rising societal expectations now require more integrated and strategic planning approaches that balance equity, efficiency and sustainability.

Dr Al Salmi explained that the Ministry of Health has developed a National Guide for Health Services Planning to serve as a reference framework that unifies concepts, regulates procedures and enhances coordination between national and local levels. The guide aims to ensure that health resources are directed towards real priorities, optimised effectively and made accessible to all segments of society without compromising service quality.

The workshop featured presentations by Dr Khulood bint Mohsen al Mufarjiyah, Director of the Planning Department at the Ministry of Health, on the national methodology for health services planning; Abdullah al Abri from the Strategic Planning Department on planning standards; and Dr Hanan al Mahrouqi on the executive steps for implementation in the next phase.

A dialogue session addressed challenges and proposed solutions, alongside practical training on service planning standards.

During the event, the National Guide for Health Services Planning Methodology was officially launched, marking the start of a new phase of structured institutional planning. The guide calls for commitment to its methodologies, capacity-building in analysis, planning and evaluation and strengthening health information systems to ensure tangible improvements in public health outcomes.

The workshop aimed to promote dialogue, exchange expertise, clarify implementation mechanisms and define roles and responsibilities, paving the way for consistent and effective health service planning across Oman’s governorates.



