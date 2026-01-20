Muscat – The Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced the launch of the White Paper Competition 2026, inviting researchers, professionals and policy thinkers to submit evidence-based papers and policy proposals aimed at supporting the development of the health sector.

Submissions will close on March 31.

The initiative seeks to promote evidence-based thinking, innovation and constructive dialogue on key health challenges and opportunities, contributing to informed decision-making and sustainable sector growth.

A white paper is defined as a concise, research-driven document that addresses a clearly identified health-sector issue and proposes practical, actionable solutions. Submissions may be based on literature reviews, policy analysis, secondary data, case studies or synthesis of existing evidence, with primary data collection not mandatory.

The competition will focus on priority areas including health system strengthening, health policy and governance, innovation and digital health, workforce sustainability, and health equity and access.

According to MoH, submissions should demonstrate policy relevance, strong use of evidence, feasibility of implementation and the potential for measurable impact.

Each paper must follow a standard structure, including a title page, executive summary, introduction, problem definition, review of existing solutions, methodology, proposed solutions and recommendations, an implementation roadmap, conclusion and references, with appendices included where applicable.

Papers will be evaluated based on clarity and structure, relevance to health policy priorities, depth and quality of analysis, innovation, use of evidence, feasibility of implementation, potential impact and overall professional presentation.

Entries should be emailed to csr-dgps@moh.gov.om by the stated deadline.

MoH stressed that all submissions must be original and properly referenced, noting that plagiarism will result in disqualification.

