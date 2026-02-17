MUSCAT: The Muscat Health Leadership Forum, held under the auspices of Dr Hilal bin Ali al Sabti, Minister of Health, featured the presentation of a comprehensive package of qualitative initiatives that have enhanced healthcare service efficiency and elevated patient experience.

Foremost among these initiatives was the 'Your Appointment, Your Time' programme, which successfully reduced waiting times and increased adherence rates to appointments in specialised clinics, reaffirming that patients’ time is a priority and service quality remains central.

Healthcare teams also showcased a range of institutional improvement projects, the implementation of Lean methodology, digital transformation efforts in nursing, as well as patient flow management systems. In addition, sustainability initiatives, scientific research, and disease prevention programmes were highlighted.

The Leadership Forum serves as a platform for exchanging expertise and presenting success stories achieved by healthcare professionals, contributing to the advancement of a more efficient and sustainable healthcare system.

