H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, on Tuesaday presided over a periodic meeting of the Council.

The meeting was held at the Ruler’s Office and included the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, along with H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council.

The meeting reviewed government performance and discussed best practices in judicial services aimed at improving service quality for individuals and organisations in Sharjah.

The Council praised His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for approving the Emirate's general budget for 2026. This decision showcases his commitment to bolstering financial stability, supporting sustainable development initiatives, and ensuring the ongoing enhancement of services across various sectors.

These efforts align with the aspirations of the community and aim to improve the efficiency of spending as well as the effectiveness of government operations.

The Council issued a resolution to establish the Executive Committee for the expansion of the Healthy Cities programme in Sharjah. This committee is led by Dr Abdulaziz Saeed Al Muhairi, the Chairman of the Sharjah Health Authority.

It is composed of the following members: Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Abdullah Al Mualla, Director of the Education Office for School Operations in Sharjah and Central Region, Ministry of Education; Brigadier Dr Ali Ahmed Abu Al Zoud, Director-General of the General Directorate of Resources and Support Services, Sharjah Police; Hanadi Saleh Al Yafei, Director-General of the Child Safety; Mohammed Obaid Al Hosan, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Sports Council; Dr Abdullah Suleiman Al Kabouri Al Naqbi, Director of Sharjah Districts Affairs Department; Abdullah Mohammed Al Kadid Al Mehrezi, Director of the Statistics Department, Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development; Adel Omar Salem Omar, Director of Public Health and Central Laboratories, Sharjah Municipality; Dr Amira Saif Al Khaja, Director of Primary Healthcare Centers in Sharjah City, Emirates Health Services Corporation; Kholoud Ahmed Al Nuaimi, Executive Director of Community Service Affairs at the Sharjah Social Services Department; Asma Hassan Al Marzouqi, Director of Government Communication at the Sharjah Department of Human Resources; Laheeb Mustafa Al Mutawalli, Quality Assurance Expert at the Sharjah Private Education Authority; and Hussein Ali Al Mulla, Senior Media Relations Executive at the Sharjah Government Media Bureau.

The Council also issued resolutions concerning court fees applicable in Sharjah’s courts and public prosecution offices, as well as fees and fines related to the notary public profession and those governing legal professions and consultancies within the Emirate.

These measures aim to improve the efficiency of the judicial process, making it easier for clients to access legal services while safeguarding their rights within a clear legislative and regulatory framework.

The Council reiterated its commitment to enhancing the judicial process and reinforcing its integrity.

The Council reviewed the employment statistics report for 2025, showcasing the Sharjah government's dedication to empowering individuals, ensuring families lead fulfilling lives, broadening job opportunities, and nurturing national talent.

The report highlighted that a total of 3,145 individuals were employed, with expenditures exceeding AED950 million across both central and decentralised entities.

Additionally, it included employment figures broken down by city, region, and educational qualifications, as well as a comparison of employment statistics between 2024 and 2025.