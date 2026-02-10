Mutakamela Insurance Company registered SAR 7.40 million in net profits after Zakat attributable to the shareholders during 2025, marking an annual fall of 51.17% from SAR 15.16 million.

The earnings per share (EPS) decreased to SAR 0.13 in the January-December 2025 period from SAR 0.26 in 2024, according to the financial results.

Meanwhile, the insurance revenues hit SAR 879.80 million as of 31 December 2025, up 0.68% from SAR 873.88 million a year earlier.

During the first nine months (9M) of 2025, Mutakamela Insurance logged SAR 15.07 million worth of net profits after Zakat attributable to the shareholders, signaling a decline from SAR 15.10 million in 9M-24.

