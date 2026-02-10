Saudi Arabia's industrial production index in December 2025 rose 8.9% year-on-year, driven by higher activity in mining and quarrying, manufacturing, water supply and sewerage, as well as waste management and remediation activities, according to a the data released by General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

In December, the mining and quarrying sub-index posted a 13.2% annual increase, it stated.

The sub-index of manufacturing activity surged by 3.2%, and the sub-index of water supply, sewerage and waste management and remediation activities increased by 9.4%, it stated.

The GASTAT report showed that the oil activities index rose 10.1% year-on-year, while the non-oil activities index increased by 5.8%.

