His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, approved the Al Layan Oasis development project, a new environmental and recreational destination in the emirate.

Spanning one million square metres and featuring a lake covering more than a quarter of a million square metres, the project aims to showcase the beauty of the desert environment while promoting sustainability and quality of life for residents and visitors alike.

Speaking on the occasion, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that Dubai’s urban development is driven by a commitment to creating a sustainable environment and the highest quality of life for people.

He added that this is achieved through an integrated model that places people at the centre of planning by combining high-quality infrastructure, efficient services, and responsible resource management, enabling Dubai to consolidate its position among the world’s leading future-ready cities.

Al Layan Oasis forms part of a package of initiatives under the Blue and Green Roadmap 2030, recently launched by Dubai Municipality. The roadmap advances Dubai’s approach to investing in nature to enhance wellbeing, as part of a broader vision to create an urban environment that balances sustainability, liveability, and quality of life, supported by projects valued at more than AED4 billion.

The project also complements the Dubai Countryside and Rural Areas Development Plan, which seeks to preserve natural landscapes while providing services and facilities that enhance the lives of residents and create a distinctive tourism experience across the emirate. It further supports the objectives of the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, affirmed that the project represents a new milestone in delivering integrated natural environments centred on people, their wellbeing, and quality of life. He noted that it highlights Dubai’s advanced model for leveraging environmental assets to create sustainable social and economic value while safeguarding the desert’s natural character.

He further said, “Al Layan Oasis reflects Dubai’s vision of investing in nature as a core part of wellbeing and quality of life. It demonstrates Dubai Municipality’s commitment to developing sustainable, world-class environmental destinations. In every project, we place people, families, and communities at the centre of urban development, supporting Dubai’s ambition to be the best city to live in and a leading global destination for environmental tourism and quality of life.”

Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said the project has been designed to enhance how visitors experience the desert environment through high-quality facilities, advanced infrastructure, and strong partnerships with the private sector, delivering innovative services that enrich the experience of residents and visitors alike.

The project includes the development of integrated infrastructure, 1,000 parking spaces. It also features 14 km of walking and cycling tracks, including 4 km of elevated paths rising five metres above ground level, offering panoramic views of the oasis and linking with existing routes in Al Marmoom.

The oasis will serve as a key stop along Dubai’s caravan route and a distinctive destination located around 50 minutes from the city centre, enabling visitors to experience the desert in a calm and tranquil setting.

The project is expected to attract 330,000 visitors annually, balancing eco-tourism development with the preservation of natural systems. Plans also include expanding native planting and shaded areas to enhance visitor comfort and support environmental sustainability.

The development will also contribute to physical and mental wellbeing, encourage healthy lifestyles, and strengthen social cohesion. Designed according to the highest environmental standards, the oasis adopts resource-efficient and eco-friendly solutions. Al Layan Oasis is set to become a valuable addition to Dubai’s network of parks and public destinations, attracting residents and visitors seeking a desert experience that blends recreation, culture, and nature.

The project is divided into four main zones delivering a unified experience across leisure, nature, and services. The Gathering Oasis will feature an open-air cinema, amphitheatre, food truck areas, and event spaces. The Family Oasis will offer 28 rest areas, children’s play zones, and integrated amenities.

The Camping Oasis includes dedicated areas equipped to accommodate 100 caravans, in addition to visitor centre promoting environmental awareness and education.

Meanwhile, the Recreation Oasis will provide a range of activities, retail outlets, and services within a sustainable natural setting.

Through the project, Dubai Municipality is providing approximately 365,000 square metres of investment opportunities as part of its commitment to strengthening public-private partnerships, stimulating the local economy, and ensuring exceptional experiences and services for oasis visitors.

Al Layan Oasis represents a strategic addition to Dubai’s portfolio of environmental destinations and a practical translation of Dubai Municipality’s approach to placing the happiness and quality of life of residents and visitors at the forefront, while protecting biodiversity and preserving the desert’s unique natural character. The project supports a healthy urban environment that encourages active lifestyles and community interaction, making parks and public facilities an integral part of daily life in Dubai.