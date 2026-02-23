Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded a key contract for the second phase of Hessa Street Development project spanning a 3-km-long corridor between Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

The scope of work includes upgradation of three major intersections by constructing bridges extending 8,835m in addition to a 480-m tunnel, as well as improvements to entry and exit points along several connecting roads.

On completion, the project will boost Hessa Street’s capacity by 100%, from 4,000 to 8,000 vehicles per hour. It will also cater to 10 residential and development areas benefiting approximately 650,000 residents, while reducing journey time from 24 minutes to five minutes.

According to RTA, work is under way on the Phase I of Hessa Street Development which involves building of bridges and dedicated cycling tracks as well as upgradation of intersections. With steady progress being made on the project, the Phase I is due for completion in April.

On the key project, Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said the Phase II - which involves upgradation of Al Khail Road–Hessa Street interchange through expanding Hessa Street from two lanes to four lanes in each direction - complements Phase I of the Hessa Street Development.

Phase I work included the upgrade of four major intersections along Hessa Street, namely at Sheikh Zayed Road, First Al Khail Street, Al Asayel Street, and Al Khail Road. Hessa Street expanded from two lanes to four lanes in each direction, doubling the capacity to 8,000 vehicles per hour, in addition to a 13.5 km cycling track.

In December 2024, RTA opened a key two-lane bridge extending 1,000 m as part of Phase I. The structure serves traffic movements from Hessa Street to Al Khail Road, providing free-flow connectivity towards the city centre and Dubai International Airport, reducing travel time between the two corridors from 15 minutes to three minutes.

The scope also includes constructing grade-separated collector roads to accommodate loop movements, a two-lane second-level direct ramp serving traffic from Hessa Street to Al Khail Road towards Abu Dhabi, and a third-level two-lane flyover facilitating traffic from Al Khail Road to Hessa Street in the direction of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

"The total length of bridges reaches 2,215m, with the upgraded interchange expected to accommodate 18,200 vehicles per hour. The project further provides for a 525-m, two-lane braided ramp to eliminate traffic overlap between Al Khail Road and Al Khamila Street. The ramp will accommodate about 2,800 vehicles per hour," stated Al Tayer.

"The project also includes upgrading Al Khamila Street junction with Al Khail Road and Al Asayel Street. Works comprise a 1,650-m second-level directional ramp serving traffic from Al Khamila Street to Al Khail Road towards Sharjah, with a two-lane capacity," he added.

“Works include constructing a 780-m bridge providing entry to and exit from Al Khamila Street to Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), with three lanes in each direction, in addition to elevated link ramps extending 1,050 metres to serve traffic movements from Al Khamila Street to Al Khail Road towards Abu Dhabi. The upgraded junction will accommodate approximately 16,800 vehicles per hour,” stated Al Tayer.

“The scope also includes an 885-m-long direct elevated ramp with a two-lane capacity serving traffic from Hessa Street to Al Barsha South 1. In addition, a 1,050-m second-level direct directional two-lane ramp facilitates traffic from JVC towards Al Barsha South. The upgraded intersection will accommodate approximately 11,200 vehicles per hour. A 680-metre directional two-lane ramp from JVC to Hessa Street in the direction of Al Khail Road will generate a capacity of 16,800 vehicles per hour,” he added.

