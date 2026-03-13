ABU DHABI - Urban indicators recorded in Abu Dhabi during 2025 reflect a notable acceleration in the pace of urban development, with the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) approving nearly 75 million square metres of total gross floor area for development projects.

This figure is equivalent to building seven times the urban area of Yas Island, highlighting the expanding scale of development projects across the emirate and the continued momentum in the construction sector.

The total approved floor area represents an annual increase of 137%, reflecting growing investor confidence in the real estate development sector and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as an economic capital attracting international investment.

The residential sector accounted for the largest share of the total licensed floor area across the emirate, with plans for the construction of approximately 190,000 housing units distributed across existing neighbourhoods and new communities.

Of these, more than 158,000 units are intended to increase supply in the real estate market, while nearly 30,000 units are allocated for UAE nationals’ housing.

These projects are supported by an integrated network of community and service facilities, including schools, healthcare facilities, and community councils, alongside diverse commercial destinations that enhance the integration of residential communities and improve quality of life.

Approvals related to the industrial and technology sectors emerged as key drivers of urban activity in Abu Dhabi during 2025, including the development of specialised industrial zones, data centres, and advanced manufacturing facilities, supporting the digital economy, technological sectors and logistics solutions.

Approvals in the hospitality and tourism sectors also included projects expected to add around 5,000 new hotel rooms, in addition to the development of beaches and waterfront tourist attractions aimed at enhancing Abu Dhabi’s tourism appeal.

As part of efforts to accelerate project implementation, the DMTransport reduced the time required to issue approvals for major developers by 60 days, while maintaining compliance with regulations and legislation.

This was accompanied by the launch of the AI-powered “Benaa” digital platform in mid-2024, which helped reduce the time required to issue residential villa permits by 57% and lowered reconsidered applications by 53% through automated technical reviews.

During 2025, more than 11,000 building permits were issued, marking a 15% annual increase, alongside awareness workshops organised for over 7,000 contractors and consultants to keep pace with legislative updates and market requirements.

DMT is also working to expand the “Buna platform” to enhance the digital submission of permit applications using artificial intelligence, making procedures easier for investors, developers, consultants and contractors, and strengthening Abu Dhabi’s global competitiveness.