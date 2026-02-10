Revenues for hotels classified within the 3 to 5-star category in Oman rose by 22.2 per cent by the end of December 2025, reaching approximately RO 297.3 million ($773. 2 million) compared to the same period in 2024.

Hotel occupancy rates also increased to 56.7 per cent, up from 49.9 per cent during the corresponding period in 2024, reported ONA.

Statistical data for the tourism sector in Oman through the end of December 2025 showed a 10.8 per cent increase in the number of guests at 3 to 5-star hotels, totalling 2,376,955 guests compared to the same period in 2024.

Data issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information indicated that the number of Omani guests grew by 6.6 per cent to reach 857,481, while the number of guests from GCC countries rose by 7.2 per cent to 212,798.

Conversely, the number of guests from other Arab countries decreased by 1.6 per cent to 101,377.

The number of hotel guests from the Asian continent recorded an 11 per cent growth, reaching 345,526, while guests from the African continent increased by 20.2 per cent to 15,321.

The number of guests from the European continent rose by 22.3 per cent to 659,571, while guests from the American continent saw a 28.6 per cent growth to reach 79,420.

Additionally, the number of guests from Oceania increased by 25.2 per cent to 41,386 by the end of December 2025.

