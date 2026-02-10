Sony Corporation, together with Mitsubishi Corporation, ADEKA, CHIMEI, ENEOS, Formosa Chemicals & Fibre, Hanwha Impact, Idemitsu Kosan, Mitsui Chemicals, Neste, Qingdao Haier New Material Development, SK Geo Centric, Toray Industries, and Toray Advanced Materials Korea, has established the world’s first global supply chain for renewable plastics spanning five countries.

The initiative will produce a variety of plastics for use in Sony’s high-performance audio-visual products worldwide.

High-performance products often require plastics with specific flame resistance and optical properties, which cannot be fully substituted with recycled materials, making it challenging to reduce reliance on virgin fossil-based plastics.

The collaboration visualized the existing supply chain and created a new system enabling production of multiple renewable plastics from biomass resources using a mass balance approach.

This ensures that the raw materials meet the quality and properties of traditional fossil-based plastics while allowing companies to track and document greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across the supply chain.

The project, part of Sony’s “Creating NEW from reNEWable materials” initiative and jointly launched with Mitsubishi Corporation, aims to eliminate the use of virgin fossil-based plastics in Sony products.

By defining and managing the supply chain collaboratively, the participating companies can leverage verified emissions data to support carbon footprint reduction efforts while securing high-quality renewable materials.

This initiative represents a significant step toward sustainable manufacturing for high-performance consumer electronics, combining environmental responsibility with the technical requirements of advanced audio-visual products.

