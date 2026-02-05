Lummus Technology and Sumitomo Chemical has announced the commercial availability of their Polymethyl Methacrylate Chemical Recycling (PMMA-CR) technology.

This builds on the strategic partnership between Lummus and Sumitomo Chemical, first announced in May 2024, to co-develop and commercialise technologies that support circularity and carbon-neutral society across the petrochemical value chain.

“By uniting Lummus’ process expertise with Sumitomo Chemical’s materials innovation, we’re delivering a scalable, economically viable PMMA recycling solution,” said Leon de Bruyn, president and chief executive officer, Lummus Technology. “This gives our customers a clear pathway to reduce waste, lower emissions and unlock new value from recycled materials—turning sustainability into a competitive advantage.”

“We are proud to deliver this innovative PMMA-CR technology to market together with our trusted partner, Lummus Technology,” said Seiji Takeuchi, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Sumitomo Chemical. “Through commercial licensing, we will contribute to the realisation of a circular economy by enabling the recycling of PMMA.”

Since establishing the partnership in 2024, Lummus and Sumitomo Chemical advanced development and commercialisation of the PMMA-CR technology, including successful validation at Sumitomo Chemical’s pilot plant in Japan.

The technology recycles end‑of‑life PMMA back into high‑purity methyl methacrylate (MMA) monomer.

Its depolymerisation system, developed by The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. and Sumitomo Chemical, produces recycled MMA that matches the quality of fossil‑derived material.

The process is also expected to cut life‑cycle greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 50%*, reducing plastic waste and reliance on fossil‑based feedstocks.

Key Technology Features

Highly Efficient PMMA Recycling Process: Converts post-consumer and post-industrial PMMA waste into circular MMA monomer with high yield and high purity.

Advanced Depolymerisation System: Utilises an efficient system featuring a twin-screw extruder and a heating system for uniform temperature and excellent thermal efficiency with further optimisation specifically tailored for PMMA depolymerisation.

Continuous Operation: Self-cleaning extruder system ensures high equipment utilisation and simple operability.

Scalable and Modular: Capacity can be adjusted by duplicating trains; available as modular ISBL packages.

Circular Integration: Produces recycled MMA monomer equivalent in quality to MMA monomer manufactured from fossil resources, enabling true closed-loop recycling for PMMA applications in automotive, electronics, construction, and more.

