Arab Finance: The Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) and the Nuclear Materials Authority (NMA) signed a cooperation protocol to treat petroleum waste and support the state’s plan to increase economic returns from natural resources, as per a statement.

Witnessed by Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat and Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi, the signed agreement aims to ensure environmental and health safety in line with national and international standards.

Under the protocol, NMA will handle treatment of petroleum waste, including sludge, produced water, and any other materials agreed upon, whether existing at company sites or generated in the future.

The authority will conduct surveys and environmental assessments, prepare safe treatment and disposal plans, apply available technologies, and submit periodic progress reports.

EGPC will identify waste locations, types, and quantities, provide technical reports and samples, and offer logistical and technical support to facilitate surveying and evaluation at petroleum sites.

Esmat said the move reinforces the role of NMA in extracting economic and strategic elements from natural resources.

He noted that the state is moving forward with a strategy to expand the economic value of rare materials, supported by directives from the Presidential Council to target raw materials containing rare earth elements and provide the necessary expertise, technologies, and resources to ensure progress.

He pointed to the coordination between the electricity, renewable energy, and petroleum sectors, and called on both sides to comply with licensing, monitoring, safety, and joint technical committee requirements outlined in the protocol.

For his part, Badawi said the agreement reflects cooperation between the two ministries, stating that petroleum sector activities and increased production are linked to environmental measures, in line with the ministry’s strategy to improve safety, reduce emissions, and protect natural resources.

He added that the safe handling and recycling of waste aims to maximize its value while supporting environmental sustainability across petroleum and mining operations.

The protocol is part of Egypt’s plan to use natural resources more effectively, extract economic materials, and expand the use of strategic elements in line with national development goals.