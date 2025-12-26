Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Thursday’s trading session on a negative note, with the EGX30 index down by 0.62% to 41,253.02 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, also fell by 0.02% to 4,445.13 points.

Likewise, the EGX35-LV inched down by 0.29% to 4,592.12 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index ended the session lower by 0.11% at 13,075.35 points and by 0.13% to 17,259.57 points, respectively.

A total of 2.295 billion shares were exchanged at a value of EGP 5.174 billion over 133,117 transactions, while the market cap hit EGP 2.951 trillion.

Egyptian investors took over 94.89% of the trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders made up 2.81% and 2.3%, respectively.

Retail investors controlled 81.18% of the total trading, while institutions accounted for 18.81%.

Foreign and Arab investors were net sellers with EGP 117.455 million and EGP 63.692 million, respectively. Egyptian traders were net buyers with EGP 181.148 million.

