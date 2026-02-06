Arab Finance: The General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) announced the launch of an electronic system for issuing non-confusion certificates and reserving trade names through the Digital Egypt portal, effective February 8th, as per a press release.

In line with presidential directives and decisions of the Supreme Council for Investment, the move comes as part of the government’s broader push to digitize investor services and streamline business procedures.

Itsupports the objectives of Egypt Vision 2030, particularly in administrative reform and the modernization of government services.

The system has been developed in cooperation with the Internal Trade Development Authority (ITDA).

Through the new service, investors and entrepreneurs can reserve trade names and obtain the non-confusion certificate electronically, removing the need for paper-based applications or visits to government offices.

The step is expected to reduce time and effort, accelerate company incorporation, and facilitate business operations.

The service is accessed via the Digital Egypt portal, where users create an account, navigate to commercial registry services, and submit applications for trade name reservation and the non-confusion certificate online.

In this context, the GAFI allows investors to attach the electronic non-confusion certificate reservation code directly to the automated company incorporation system, replacing the requirement for a paper certificate and further supporting digital transformation efforts.

The authority said the launch reflects the government’s commitment to improving the investment climate and enhancing transparency by offering integrated digital services in line with international best practices, reinforcing confidence among local and foreign investors.

It added that cooperation with the ITDA represents a successful model of intergovernmental integration, contributing to faster and more efficient investment services and supporting the state’s plans for sustainable economic development.

The GAFI urged investors and entrepreneurs to make use of the new service through the Digital Egypt portal, as part of a broader package of digital services being rolled out to support the transition toward a modern digital economy and stimulate investment.